Residents fed up with recent string of purse burglaries around Lake Hefner

OKLAHOMA CITY – People who live near Lake Hefner are fed up with a recent string of purse burglaries.

“People started parking at the Louie’s lot, and they started breaking in there too,” Ruth Rickey, who lives in the Bluff Creek neighborhood, told News 4.

Rickey told News 4 it’s been a problem in the Lake Hefner area for years. The thieves often target runners and cyclists, like her.

“You can’t take anything with you. Like I only take my ID and a $20 bill, and I put it in my back pocket of my cycle jersey and that’s it,” she said.

Last month, a resident of the Bluff Creek neighborhood posted on Facebook about a burglar who crawled through his doggy door and stole his wife and daughter’s purses while they were sleeping.

Someone else who lives nearby also posted on Facebook about finding a stolen purse in his backyard, along with the victim’s items scattered throughout his lawn.

The victim of the doggy door burglary filed a police report.

We checked with police, and no arrests have been made.