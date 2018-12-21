Stolen car leads officers to find drugs stashed inside suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY -- A stolen car was found after a chase Thursday night. Police arrested Dallas Fields and Dawn Burdine. Police said the stolen car wasn't the only crime that was committed, officers also found a stash of drugs inside Burdine.

It was December 15, when 911 dispatchers received a call about a stolen car from the McDonald’s on north Martin Luther King.

A woman left her car running as she went inside to grab a bite to eat. She told the dispatcher she was only gone for five minutes but when she came out her car was nowhere to be found.

Allegedly, that was enough time for Dallas Fields and Dawn Burdine to steal the car.

“Over the weekend, the victim reported that her vehicle was stolen and an officer last night located a vehicle matching that description and attempted to stop that vehicle,” said Officer Megan Morgan.

Megan said the responding officer ran the tag information and it came back a hit.

Officers went to stop the car near southwest 44th and Western, but Fields kept going. Speeds only topped a little over 45 miles an hour as the car drove down several streets.

Stop sticks were place on southeast 33rd and High where the car finally came to a stop. Fields got out and took off running, but he was quickly taken into custody.

Burdine stayed inside the car where an officer found more than 26 grams of marijuana hidden inside her vagina.

Fields also was caught with pot in his pants' pocket.

“It was good police work on the part of the officer recognizing that it matched the description of the vehicle that have been stolen nearly a week before,” said Morgan.

The car was returned to the victim.

Fields and Burdine face several felony charges.