Stop sticks bring chase to an end in southeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man and a woman were taken into custody following a chase early Friday morning.

Officials say it all began as a traffic stop around 1 a.m. on Friday near S.W. 24th and Western Ave. As police tried to pull the vehicle over, they ran the car’s plates and realized it was stolen.

The driver led officers on a chase, which finally came to an end near S.E. 34th and High when police threw out stop sticks and blew all four of the suspect’s tires.

One of the alleged suspects took off from the vehicle, but both suspects were later taken into custody.

Police say drugs were also found in the car.

At this point, there’s no word on what charges the alleged suspects will be facing.