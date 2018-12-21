Troopers warning drivers about following too closely after wreck on I-35

OKLAHOMA CITY – While many families will be traveling over the river and through the woods to see loved ones this Christmas, officials warn to take your time even if you feel in a rush.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a recent accident is serving as a reminder for other drivers to not follow vehicles too closely on the roadway.

On Thursday morning, troopers were called to an accident along I-35, near S.E. 89th St.

Investigators say a red vehicle was following too closely and hit a yellow box truck from behind. At that point, the red vehicle became disabled in the roadway and was hit by a semi-truck that couldn’t stop in time.

Fortunately, no one was seriously injured.

Troopers say that although you might be in a hurry to get home, make sure you leave enough space in case of a sudden stop.