UPDATE: Former “Vertebrae” owner charged with two new felonies

OKLAHOMA CITY - Krystie Kifer, former "Vertebrae" chiropractic clinic owner, has been charged with two new felonies.

Court records show she stole from a former employer.

The manager at "Chisholms Saloon" told police Kifer was fired, but knew the combination to the safe.

Surveillance cameras captured her walking back into the bar -- and snatching close to $6,000.

Kifer's also charged with forging a $15,000 insurance check from "USAA Casualty Insurance Company."

Customers at her former chiropractic clinics say she kept charging their accounts for services they never received.

According to legal documents, Kifer defaulted on loans, was picked up for DUI and drug possession, and is accused of forging a credit application, while not paying employees at her chiropractic clinics.

She is expected in court next month.

