OKLAHOMA CITY – Firefighters are on scene of a large house fire near 122nd and County Line Rd in Oklahoma City Saturday evening.

Crews were called to the 11700 block of Silvermoon Drive just before 6 p.m.

Officials say no injuries have been reported, but they are searching for nine dogs that were reported to be inside.

This is a developing story.