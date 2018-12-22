Fire destroys N.W. OKC home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A large house fire destroyed a metro family's home Saturday evening.

It happened along Silvermoon Drive near N.W. 122 and County Line.

“There was just huge flames coming up from the house across the street. Probably above the roof. It was big," said neighbor Colton Hale.

Investigators believe a space heater may have started the blaze. The device was being used to keep pets warm near the back of the house.

At one point, firefighters had to go on the defense and one firefighter fell into a swimming pool.

No one was injured but investigators say several pets didn't make it out of the home.

“I feel really bad for the family," said Hale. I saw them crying and they just, he looked really bad. I feel really bad for them.”

Nearby homes suffered minor damage