Indiana man accused of raping 11-year-old girl he met on Tinder

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. – A 21-year-old man in southeastern Indiana is accused of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl.

Jail records show Travis McAdams, of Greendale, has been charged with rape and child molesting.

Dearborn County Prosecuting Attorney Lynn Dedden told WTOL that McAdams met the underage girl on Tinder, where she portrayed herself as a 16-year-old, before messaging via Snapchat. In Indiana, the legal age of consent is 16 years old.

According to a probable cause affidavit, McAdams met the victim at the Greendale Cinema in December 2017 or early January 2018, where the girl claims he put his arm around her neck, covered her mouth and took her to the back of a building, where he raped her.

Greendale police told WTOL that McAdams continued to see the girl after the alleged rape, knowing that she was only 11 years old.

“She advised me that she was scared of McAdams and that’s why she continued to see him a couple of other occasions after this because she was afraid of what he might do to her,” Det. Sgt. Kendle Davis told WTOL.

The affidavit says the victim’s mother was the one to report the rape to police after learning of it in March, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer. Police said it took months to get the warrants needed to make an arrest.

McAdams was taken into custody on Dec. 14. Since then, more women have come forward with similar accusations, according to police.

McAdams is being held at the Dearborn Jail on a $200,000 cash bond and a $500,000 surety bond.