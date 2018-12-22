ODOC searching for Oklahoma City fugitive

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma Department of Corrections officials are searching for a man who walked away on Sunday from the Carver Transitional Center in Oklahoma City.

Chris E. McDonald, 49, is described as white, 5′ 11″ tall, weighing about 161 lbs, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

His aliases include Edward D. A-Mc Onald and Edward D. McOndald.

When he walked away, McDonald was serving a five-year sentence for forgery out of Oklahoma County.

Anyone with information can call our escapee hotline at 866-363-1119 or email warrants@doc.ok.gov. All calls and emails are confidential.