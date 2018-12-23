× AAA: Check your car’s headlights before hitting the streets

OKLAHOMA CITY – Millions of Americans will be hitting the roadways this Christmas, and experts say you might want to take a closer look at your headlights before you get behind the wheel.

New research from AAA reveals that clouded or yellowed headlights generate only 22 percent of the amount of light that new headlights do, leading to dangerous nighttime driving conditions.

AAA urges drivers to check their headlights for signs of deterioration and invest in either new headlights or a low-cost service to boost the safety of driving after dark.

Unlike batteries and tires, most drivers don’t spend time checking their headlights.