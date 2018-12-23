butGod: It is more than a hashtag to an Oklahoma family, it is faith, healing, and overcoming a lot of obstacles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWCASTLE, Okla. - One Oklahoma family is particularly joyful this Christmas as they are celebrating one year of faithfully overcoming challenges and one year of healing.

The family of Caleb Freeman has been sharing his story on Facebook, using the hashtag #butGod.

More than 70,000 followers around the world are watching his progress.

A week before Christmas last year, Freeman wrecked his car on the way to an OU game.

The crash left Freeman in a coma with severe brain damage.

Doctors didn't know if he would ever wake up.

His family prayed and posted prayer petitions on their Facebook page using the hashtag #butGod.

Caleb's parents Jeremy and Emily Freeman rushed to OU Medical Center where doctors and surgeons were keeping Caleb alive.

"A nurse pulled me to the side and I said, 'I need you to level with me. You just got to tell me the truth.' And she said, 'Sir. We need a miracle.' And that moment my heart dropped." Jeremy remembers.

"Even when she said, 'We need a miracle.' Inside my heart, I knew. We're going to get a miracle," Emily said. "I believe that."

Turns out the miracle was already in progress.

"So I just started praying from his head to his toes," said Jalinda Buettner. "I just started naming everything I could think of."

Buettner was driving on I-35 on the night of Caleb Freeman's wreck. She found Caleb pinned in his vehicle, hunched over the steering column.

Buettner knows about the power of prayer because her own husband was healed through prayer years ago.

"I knew if (God) would take care of my husband in a similar situation He was going to take care of this young man," said Buettner.

It has been one year of progress and faith for Caleb Freeman.

#butGod The Caleb Freeman Story will air on Christmas Night at 6 p.m. on News 4.

Join Ali Meyer for this 30-minute special on the miraculous recovery of Caleb Freeman and the critical role his guardian angel played in his recovery.

It will also air in place of Flash Point on December 23.