One in custody after shooting near NE 63 and Kelley

Oklahoma City, OK- OKC police responded to shots fired near NE 63 and Kelley around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Officials tell us two people were involved in the shooting.

One person was taken into custody on the scene, but the other suspect escaped police.

There were no injuries reported.

The exact circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with KFOR for updates.