Crooks caught on video stealing surveillance cameras

OKLAHOMA CITY -- A construction site in south Oklahoma City, targeted by thieves. The suspects took off in a blue older model car with several surveillance cameras.

However, what they didn't know, was more cameras were rolling catching them in the act.

Now the victim is speaking out, hoping the footage he has will lead to an arrest. Tyrone Burroughs said he is fed up. He is building a new housing addition in Timberline Court in far south Oklahoma City, but recently it's been the target of thieves.

“Around 7:30 in the morning, we see this Oldsmobile that you see on the video drive around the cul de sac,” Burroughs said.

Burroughs has several surveillance cameras in the subdivision and this time he caught the alleged thieves surveying the area on two different days.

You can see from the video the pair pull up to the subdivision in an older model blue car. The suspects then circle the neighborhood a few times until they find what they're looking for.

“As soon as they drove up my camera was notified, it alerted me and I'm watching them drive up, grab one of the cameras, they've only took two of our cameras ,” Burroughs said.

However, little did they know, more cameras in the area caught the whole thing.

“We have about eight cameras out there so the others caught them on video, even the cameras they took caught them on video,” Burroughs said.

Now he just hopes the cameras the thieves took will land them in jail.

“I believe not only as a builder but in the neighborhoods that we build in people don't want those to have thieves driving around or even potential robberies,” said Burroughs.

Burroughs said he has already received a tip about the car being spotted, and the tag number was handed over to detectives. If you know anything about this case, you're asked to call police.