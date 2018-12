Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma State's football team leaves Christmas Day for Memphis to begin on-site preparations to play Missouri in the Liberty Bowl on New Year's Eve at 2:45 pm.

OSU will practice after they arrive in Memphis on the 25th, something OSU head coach Mike Gundy joked about being his players' special Christmas present.

The Cowboys are facing former Big Eight and Big 12 rival Missouri, who Gundy says looks a lot like the Tiger teams OSU used to face all the time.