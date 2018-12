Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY- A fire broke out near SW 31st and Walker early Monday morning causing about $5,000 in damage.

Crews were called to the home just after 2:00 a.m.

Firefighters found a detached garage in flames.

It took about 15 minutes to put out the fire.

Investigators are still looking for the cause but a faulty propane tank could be to blame.

No injuries were reported.