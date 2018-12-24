Midwest City Dentists give patients an early gift for the holidays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDWEST CITY, Okla- When you think of Christmas presents for adults, a new tv or a gift card to a favorite restaurant might come to mind, but a group of dentist in Midwest City is giving patients the gift of a pain-free mouth for 2019.

"All I want is for one (tooth) to get pulled that`s what I really wanted," said Midwest City resident Victor Gomez.

The dentists and staff at Comfort Dental in Midwest city making those Christmas wishes come true.

"Today we are doing an event we call care day its an event we do every year where those who just can't afford dentistry can come in and get a free procedure done," said Dr. Bruce Tharp of Comfort Dental in Midwest City.

Patients came in from all over the metro to get much needed dental care

"A lot of people around here can't afford dental care, the insurance companies don`t really cover a lot of it the out of pocket expenses are kinda hard to come by," said DeAnna Sherman of Oklahoma City.

Doctors were performing cleanings and some drilling. Dr. Tharp says about 2/3 of the cases were extractions.

"Right now I'm getting my tooth pulled I have a really bad infection so its best if I do it right now so really good gift for Christmas," said Rayna Bentley of Midwest City

It is the 33rd straight year this office has done this on Christmas Eve.

"It is great to give back. I'm a firm believer in you reap what u sew, so when you sew good things, good things happen back to you. To be able to use my talents and abilities to help those around me is a huge blessing. "said Dr. Tharp.