Norman dealership gifts free car to deserving mother on Christmas Eve

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. - An Oklahoma woman was surprised with a gift that could change her life on Christmas Eve, when she was the unexpected recipient of a free brand new car.

Sheraiah Crick's story was one of hundreds of people's, submitted secretly by friends to Norman car dealership Big Red Kia. The owner and employees wanted to give a car away, but they wanted to make sure it went to someone who earned it.

"That's what we were actually looking for," said sale manager Andrew Faller, "looking for someone who actually deserved the car."

That's why the choose Crick. She's been without a car for the past year, walking everywhere she needs to go, including the hour-long round trip to work at Family Dollar that begins around 6 a.m. every morning.

Crick is also a mother to five kids, three biological, and two step kids. She's doing the best she can since her husband died three and a half years ago.

"It's been tough," Crick said. "I've missed kids doctor's appointments because I haven't been able to get them to the doctor because I didn't have the vehicle."

On Monday, a friend picked her up from work and told her they were going to Big Red Kia for gifts someone donated to her kids. She had no idea the gift was actually for her.

"I stopped breathing. I stopped breathing for a second," Crick said. "I thought I was dreaming."

Now the owner of a Kia Rio, she's looking ahead at possible career moves outside of her walking radius. But more immediately, planning a trip with her kids to one of their favorite places, the zoo.

"I don't know what to say," Crick said. "'Thank you' is all I can think of, but I don't feel like it's enough."

Faller said the dealership is going to make a habit out of the event next year, giving one car away each month by randomly choosing the name from people who go in for a test drive.