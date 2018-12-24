Recipe: Two holiday favorites, Ranch Crackers & Sausage Balls

OKLAHOMA CITY- Looking for a quick gift, appetizer, or even a breakfast item for wound-up little ones? These variations on holiday classics are fast, easy and sure to please!

Smoky Ranch Oyster Crackers:

1 – 1oz package Ranch dressing mix

1/2 t dried dill weed

1/4 t lemon pepper

1/2 t smoked paprika

1/2 t garlic powder

1/4 C vegetable oil

5 C (2 9-12oz bags) Oyster Crackers

Preheat oven to 200 degrees. In a mixing bowl, drizzle oil over crackers and toss to coat. In a small, separate bowl, toss together spices and dressing mix. Thoroughly and evenly toss into oil/cracker mixture. Spread on baking sheet in even layer and place in oven. Bake until golden (roughly 20 minutes) stirring after 10 minutes. Store in a ziplock bag or airtight container up to two weeks.

Holiday Sausage Balls

3 C baking mix (such as Bisquick or Jiffy)

1 lb bulk sausage

1 lb grated sharp cheddar cheese

3 T chopped, fresh rosemary

1/4 C chopped, fresh parsley (optional)

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a large mixing bowl, mix all ingredients until evenly combined. (I use gloves and my hands, but a mixer on low speed fitted with a paddle will work) Roll dough into Walnut sized balls and place on baking sheet.

Bake 20-25 minutes or until browned on bottom.

As an appetizer, serve hot with honey mustard. hot mustard or a spiced marmalade. For breakfast, white or sausage gravy is an excellent dipping sauce.

May be frozen and reheated, carefully at 225 degrees.