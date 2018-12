× Silver Alert issued for 78-year old Oklahoma woman

OKLAHOMA CITY- A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 78-year old Oklahoma woman.

Linda Wasson was last seen wearing a black jacket, red button-down shirt, and blue jeans leaving Mercy Hospital around 1:00 A.M. Monday.

Officials say she has diabetes and dementia and does not have medications with her.

She was last seen in a 2016 burgundy red Honda Pilot with Oklahoma tag AJD062.

If you have seen her please call the police.