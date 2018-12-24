Sooners and Crimson Tide Settle In South Florida

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma and Alabama have both arrived in South Florida for their Orange Bowl matchup in the College Football Playoff semifinal Saturday, December 29, at 7:00 pm.

The Sooners arrived Sunday and the Crimson Tide Monday.

Alabama announced Monday they have suspended three players, including a starting offensive lineman, and the three did not make the trip to the Miami area.

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said Monday he is ready to go and ready to execute the full playbook after recovering from an ankle injury suffered in the SEC Championship Game against Georgia on December 1.

For Alabama coach Nick Saban, preparing for OU quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray is not an easy thing to do.