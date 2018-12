× Sooners Make Season Debut in Top 25

Oklahoma’s men’s basketball team made their season debut in the Associated Press top 25 poll released Monday.

The Sooners are ranked 25th in this week’s poll.

OU is 11-1 on the season, with their only loss coming to Wisconsin on November 22 in the Bahamas.

The Sooners have won seven in a row.

OU opens Big 12 play January 2 at fifth-ranked Kansas.

Oklahoma is just outside the top 25 in the coaches poll, at the equivalent of 26th.