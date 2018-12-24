Tech Neighborhood Watch: police urge you to register surveillance cameras

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOORE, Okla. - Do you have a surveillance camera outside your home? Police in Moore have a program where residents can register their cameras to help protect their homes and the homes around them.

Sergeant Jeremy Lewis with MPD says the cameras are a huge deterrent for property crime. As we've seen over the holiday season, many recent thefts are porch pirates nabbing packages delivered to your doorstep.

"We've seen a huge increase in the last few years, mainly because of the online shopping that's going on," said Sgt. Lewis. "We have people literally following vehicles around and literally taking packages as they're being delivered."

MPD's program is completely voluntary and they would not have access to your surveillance footage. Instead, it would serve as a directory so police would know where nearby cameras are located in the event of a crime in the area.

"We're not going to use the cameras for anything other than trying to identify a crime that happened in their area," explained Sgt. Lewis.

Think of it as a passive neighborhood watch; after an event, you and/or police can review the footage and see if you've picked up images of a person or vehicle of interest.

You simply have to contact Moore Police to get involved. Norman Police have a similar program as well.