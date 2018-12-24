× Thunder’s Four Game Winning Streak Snapped by T-Wolves

Oklahoma City’s four game winning streak is over. The Thunder fell at the hands of the Timberwolves 114-112 on the second night of a back to back.

The loss drops OKC’s record to 3-2 on the second night of back to backs.

The Thunder played catch up from the get go. Turnovers early helped Minnesota build a ten point lead after one. OKC finished with 13 turnovers coupled with just 17 assists. However, the Thunder powered back in the second quarter outscoring the Wolves 38-18.

OKC who is usually prolific struggled in the third quarter to stop Minnesota from three. The Wolves had serious contributions from Robert Covingtonand Dario Saric from deep, but even Gorgui Dieng and Karl Anthony-Towns made three pointers in the third. Entering the fourth, OKC trailed by six.

In the fourth, the Thunder made a furious charge. Hami Diallo came in and played valuable minutes getting a block followed by a slam. That sparked OKC. Russell Westbrook started attacking the basket. He hit a layup to give the Thunder a one point lead with under 30 seconds to play. Westbrook had a bounce back night from Utah finishing with 23 points (ten of 19 shooting), 11 rebounds and ten assists. His 113th career triple-double.

However, the Thunder had a tough match up late. Andrew Wiggins got Steven Adams switched on him. He blew past Adams for an easy layup which gave the Wolves a one point lead. Wiggins had a bounce back game with a team high 30. He had scored 17 or fewer in four straight games.

But all hope was not lost for the Thunder. Russell Westbrook dished it to Alex Abrines with under ten to play who took a long, wide open two pointer, but he missed it and the Timberwolves came down with it. Andrew Wiggins had a chance to go to the line to give Minnesota a three point lead with under ten to play. Wiggins would go one of two from the stripe and the Thunder had life.

With three seconds left, the Thunder trailed by two. Billy Donovan drew up a brilliant out of bounds play that got the ball to Paul George, the Thunder’s MVP candidate. The pass was a little off and PG13 didn’t get a clean look and he missed the game winning three as time expired. George still had an MVP worthy night though scoring a game high 31 points.

Minnesota had six players finish in double figures. Jerami Grant added 14 for OKC while Steven Adams had 12. Next up for the Thunder, they square off with Houston, on the road, on Christmas Day.