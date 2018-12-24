Two Oklahomans drown during fishing trip

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla.- Two men on a Sunday fishing trip drowned in southeast Oklahoma according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Officials say Lapatrick D. Van, 41, and Kenney Mays, 54, of Idabel were in an 11-foot aluminum boat when it was swamped with water and the two men went into the water.

The men were on a private lake about 14 miles east of Idabel at Goodwater Community in McCurtain County when it happened.

Life vests were not in use by the victims.

The bodies were recovered about 50 yards of the shoreline.