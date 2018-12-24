× What’s left open for last minute Christmas shoppers

OKLAHOMA CITY– While many Oklahomans are gathering with family and loved ones, some are still hitting the stores.

“I always say that I’m not going to then it gets to Christmas Eve and here we are,” said shopper Candis McLoud.

McLoud, like others on Christmas Eve, went shopping for last minute holiday gifts.

According to the National Retail Federation, 7% of holiday shoppers are waiting until it’s down to the wire.

“Life kind of gets in the way but, you know, when you’ve got this little guy it’s kind of hard to sneak around,” said shopper Mallory Klaus.

Target is open until 10 p.m., so last-minute shoppers, like Klaus, can still find the perfect gift.

Spending is also expected to increase by 4% compared to last year’s holiday. In preparation, Kohl’s has been open 24/7, around the clock since Friday morning.

“It’s about what we expected. It’s been busy off and on today,” said Matthew Seely, Edmond Kohl’s Assistant Store Manager.

With 56% of shoppers filling stores on Saturday, some Christmas Eve shoppers found their experiences to be less chaotic than expected.

“We’ve got the grocery store next. That’s the one we’re nervous about. We’ll see how that one is,” sisters Stephanie Anderson and Tiffany Gleason said.

“It really hasn’t been bad. We were over here on Saturday and Sunday and you just couldn’t even get in the parking lot but today it seems like everybody’s home and getting ready for tomorrow maybe,” shopper Eric Nelson said.

Most stores will be closed at 6, But some, like Target will be open until 10. So, it’s best to call ahead to see what places are open.