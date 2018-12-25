× 4 treated for severe burns after Christmas Day fire

OKLAHOMA CITY — Four people spent Christmas morning in the hospital after suffering severe burns during a house fire, officials say.

Around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oklahoma City Fire Battalion Chief Randy Cornelius said crews responded to a residential neighborhood near S.W. 27th St. following a reported house fire.

The four injured adults were reportedly using a garden hose to transport natural gas from one structure to another for heat.

“It’s the outbuilding behind this house,” Chief Cornelius said, describing the scene. “It appears the natural gas escaped inside the room and there was a flashover basically of the gas.”

A ‘flashover’ is a rapid extension of fire through unburned fuel.

Emilio Rievera lives two houses down. He says he was awakened by the sound of his neighbors screaming, as though they were in pain.

He said unfortunately, this is not the first time he’s seen something like this in his neighborhood.

“This neighborhood used to be quiet, now it’s starting to get pretty bad because I’ve seen a lot of people walking by, just riding bicycles and stealing stuff from the house,” he said.

The four were rushed to INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center for severe burns, according to Chief Cornelius.