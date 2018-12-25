× Annual Red Andrews dinner feeds thousands on Christmas day

OKLAHOMA CITY — Thousands left the Cox Convention Center with full hearts and full bellies Tuesday after the annual Red Andrews Christmas Dinner.

Robert Goldman, chairman of the Red Andrews Christmas Dinner Foundation, said they expected to feed more than 6,000 people on Christmas day with the help of close to 1,000 volunteers.

One volunteer was Steve Burton who has been helping at the annual dinner for more than 20 years. He arrived to help prepping food around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

“The kids come in, and they’re so happy they get the toy and see Santa Claus,” Burton said.

Another volunteer, Debbie Lobdell Brooks, said it’s no surprise why people choose to return to help year after year.

“This makes my Christmas every year. Most of my family are gone. They’re all dead, and I come here every year for my Christmas,” Lobdell Brooks said. “Every year, I come and find people that I’ve worked with year after year. We recognize each other, greet each other with hugs.”

Goldman said the toys gifted to young children Tuesday came from a variety of different organizations and individuals.

“Every one of those toys is as important as what we get in mass. They may not think they’re making a difference but every one of those toys is making a little boy or girl happy,” he said.

To learn more about the annual dinner and how you can help, click here.