Blood donors can win free Thunder tickets at ‘Holiday Blood Drive’

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Blood Institute is teaming up with the Oklahoma City Thunder to encourage Oklahomans to support their team and save a life.

On Saturday, Dec. 29, Thunder fans can give blood from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cox Convention Center as part of the ‘Holiday Blood Drive.’

In addition to getting a free long-sleeved Thunder t-shirt, donors can also be automatically entered to win a pair of lower-level tickets to a Thunder home game.

“We are grateful and proud to partner with the Oklahoma City Thunder for this incredible blood drive, which has saved more than 30,000 lives over the last decade,” said John Armitage, M.D., president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “The Thunder and their fans are truly dedicated to making a real difference in the lives of patients in our community hospitals. We look forward to another successful blood drive.”

Free parking is available in the garage beneath the Cox Convention Center, and donors are encouraged to use the southwest entrance.