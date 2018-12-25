× Deputies arrest 2 people after discovering 100 pounds of marijuana in vehicle

OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities say two people were taken into custody after Oklahoma deputies discovered 100 pounds of marijuana inside their vehicle.

It started around 2 p.m. on Dec. 22 when a deputy with the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office spotted a sedan driving recklessly on I-40. Investigators say the deputy pulled the vehicle over after the driver nearly caused a crash with another vehicle.

During the traffic stop, deputies discovered approximately 100 pounds of marijuana with a street value of about $186,000.

Authorities arrested Shara Cumins and Lieutenant Holstick on complaints of trafficking marijuana and child endangerment.