Deputies arrest 2 people after discovering 100 pounds of marijuana in vehicle
OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities say two people were taken into custody after Oklahoma deputies discovered 100 pounds of marijuana inside their vehicle.
It started around 2 p.m. on Dec. 22 when a deputy with the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office spotted a sedan driving recklessly on I-40. Investigators say the deputy pulled the vehicle over after the driver nearly caused a crash with another vehicle.
During the traffic stop, deputies discovered approximately 100 pounds of marijuana with a street value of about $186,000.
Authorities arrested Shara Cumins and Lieutenant Holstick on complaints of trafficking marijuana and child endangerment.