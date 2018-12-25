Glenpool firefighters celebrate first Christmas with 7 babies

GLENPOOL, Okla. – An Oklahoma fire department welcomed seven bundles of joy over the past year, and now they are celebrating their first Christmas.

In the span of 15 months, Glenpool firefighters welcomed seven babies to the department.

The firefighters say it’s special since the fire department is pretty small. In fact, there are only 25 members of the Glenpool Fire Department, meaning that the recent dads represent about a third of the department.

“It all just kind of happened at once and didn’t even realize it until we took the picture that it was kind of an amazing deal,” said Capt. Sam Shanks, with the Glenpool Fire Department.

This year, the Christmas celebration at the Glenpool Fire Department was a bit bigger.

“Instead of having one inflatable, we had to have two inflatables to keep the kids occupied,” Lt. Kendall Dykes told KJRH.