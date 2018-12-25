× Man pronounced dead after Christmas Day stabbing

TULSA, Okla. – Authorities say one man is dead following an early morning stabbing in Tulsa.

Police tell FOX 23 that 33-year-old Christopher Flynn had been involved in several altercations at a house near 31st and Garnett and had been asked to leave.

When Flynn did not leave, investigators say 39-year-old Anthony Lasarge grabbed a knife and a fight broke out.

Authorities say Flynn was stabbed once in the chest.

Flynn was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Lasarge was arrested on a complaint of second-degree murder.