Musical tribute to The Beatles comes to the Oklahoma City Philharmonic

OKLAHOMA CITY – Fans of The Beatles will be able to take their own trip down Abbey Road during a symphonic tribute with the Oklahoma City Philharmonic.

‘Revolution’ is a new authorized symphonic tribute to the Fab Four featuring the philharmonic, along with top vocalists and musicians.

Fans will be able to enjoy top hits like ‘Ticket to Ride,’ ‘Penny Lane,’ ‘All You Need Is Love,’ ‘Here Comes the Sun’ and ‘Hey Jude.’

The concert also features hundreds of rare and unseen photos from the archives of ‘The Beatles Book Monthly.’

“We are pleased to bring this concert event to Oklahoma City, only the second city on its premier tour. Beatles lovers of all ages won’t want to miss this exciting, concert experience. From the beloved music of The Beatles to the exclusive, authorized digital archives to the stunning animation, you are sure to be transported to a time when The Beatles made a lasting impression on your life,” said Susan Webb, marketing director for the OKCPHIL.

‘REVOLUTION: The Beatles Symphonic Experience’ will be held on Jan. 4 and Jan. 5 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are available by calling (405) 842-5387 or online.