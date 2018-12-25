Noble Family Thankful for Family Past and Present

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NOBLE, Okla- During the Christmas season, a couple in Noble is very thankful for family after a long year of health problems.

" He has just been our warrior."

Caitlin Collett talking about little Colton . It was back around the Holidays last year the Colletts found out that they were going to have a baby boy..

"We found out we were having a boy was pretty exciting especially for colby’s dad because the name collett was going to be carried on."

But it was also around that time they learned that Grandad Rick Collett had terminal pancreatic cancer.

"Rick was told he would have 6 months to live and that was going to be just enough time, if he made it, to meet Colton."

As the birth date in April drew near, during prenatal visits, Colby and Caitlin learned little Colton had club foot along with a hole in his tiny heart. Also stomach and kidney issues.. All markers for Down Syndrome

"Not the news we wanted to hear," said Caitlin.

Colton was born 3 weeks early and from the birth the procedures started.. Major surgeries performed on his feet, his throat, his stomach.. but that wasn’t the worst

"He always had trouble eating breathing it would just wear him out."

The fatigue due to a nickle sized hole in the little man's heart.. Open heart surgery was done.. and there for support.. between his kemo treatments.. grandfather Rick

"He was there every step of the way, He was there for us even when he didn’t feel like it." said Colby Collett.

Colton came thru the proceedures and in September over 90 of the Colletts friends and family put on the Colton Crusanders t-shirts and took part in the Down Syndrome 5k at the Bricktown Ballpark

"A crusader is someone who fights for what they believe in and Colton has fought from the beginning." said Caitlin

Grandfather Rick fought to be there at the Walk .. In a wheel chair he completed the 5k and held little Colton at the finish.

"For dad to be going thru chemo and to be there to see Colton hit these mile stones in his life, it was really touching to me it just proves if there is a will there is a way." said Colby

"His thoughts were that if Colton can survive and can overcome what he has over come already in his short life.. he can do that."said Caitlin

Rick lived almost 6 months longer than doctors predicted but he passed in October.. One of his last wishes.. in lew of flowers.. make donations in his name to the Down syndrome Association of Central Oklahoma.

"You know flowers to him really didn’t mean much." said Colby

"Even though Rick isn’t here he is still here taking care of Colton."said Caitlin

And Caitlin says the DSACO has been key in helping prepare them for a child like Colton .It has also put them in touch with other parents experiencing the same issues

"No one wants to be told that their child is going to have difficulties, to hear from another mother who completely understands how you feel, you know that’s comforting, to know that you are not alone .." said Cailtin

As for Colton, he battled thru a bought of RSV and Pneumonia recently, He has come out undersized but healthy. Continuing to show teach his parent a thing or two.

"Now we have a very tough little boy who is showing us that even though he is 8 months and 11 pounds he is might and he is going to accomplish a lot, aren’t you." said Caitlin

"I couldn’t be prouder it means a lot to me that he is such a strong little baby." said Colby