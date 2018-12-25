× Oklahoma City museum celebrating comic strip hero with children’s event

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City museum is gearing up for a special children’s event to celebrate a comic strip hero who fought for justice.

In 1950, ‘The Chisholm Kid’ became the first black comic-strip cowboy and was known as ‘The Lone Fighter for Justice for All.’

A decade before the Civil Rights Movement in America, ‘The Chisholm Kid’ appeared in the Pittsburgh Courier’s comic insert. He was a black cowboy from Oklahoma and served as a role model for minorities.

Now, he is the inspiration behind a special children’s event at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum on Feb. 2.

“Just as The Chisholm Kid paid homage to the thousands of black cowboys who drove cattle north along the Chisholm Trail in the years following the Civil War,” said Museum President & CEO Natalie Shirley, “so, too, do we recognize The Chisholm Kid for celebrating the true diversity that has always existed in the American West.”

Every Saturday in February, children will be able to learn more about ‘The Chisholm Kid’ and make their own comic strips.