Oklahoma patrol: 2 fishermen drown after boat takes on water

IDABEL, Okla. – Authorities say the bodies of two fishermen from Idabel have been recovered from a lake in far southeast Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the bodies were recovered Monday in about 9 feet of water in a private lake about 14 miles east of Idabel in McCurtain County.

The patrol says 41-year-old Van Lapatrick and 54-year-old Kenney Mays were fishing in an 11-foot aluminum boat Sunday evening when the boat began taking on water. The patrol reports neither man was wearing a life jacket.