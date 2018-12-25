Oklahoma sheriff hospitalized after joining vehicle pursuit

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma sheriff is in stable condition after he crashed his cruiser into a tree during a police pursuit.

Officials say Cotton County Sheriff Kent Simpson has been upgraded to stable condition and could be released as early as Christmas Day.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the 59-year-old Simpson was responding to assist with a stolen vehicle pursuit early Monday when he lost control of his cruiser on a gravel road and slammed into a tree.

He was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Lawton and then flown by helicopter to a hospital in Oklahoma City, where he was admitted in serious condition with head, arm, leg and internal injuries.

The patrol reports Simpson was not wearing a seat belt.