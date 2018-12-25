× UPDATE: Silver alert cancelled after 83-year-old man found

UPDATE: Officials say the silver alert for Robert Shaver has been cancelled since he has been found.

Police say Shaver was found alive and well.

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities in Oklahoma City are searching for a man who hasn’t been seen since Christmas Eve.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department issued a silver alert for 83-year-old Robert Shaver.

Shaver was last seen late Monday night in the area of Hefner and May Ave. in a black Mazda CX-9 crossover with Oklahoma license plate “AEG-327.”

He was last seen wearing blue pajamas and brown house shoes.

Investigators say Shaver has a medical condition that requires attention.

If you have seen him, call 911 immediately.