90-year-old spends her time defending Oklahoma’s disabled community

OKLAHOMA CITY - Reporting news while piloting a Piper Cub airplane in the 1950s is how Eleanor Curtis' professional life began, but these days, at age 90, she's defending the disabled by ticketing violators illegally parked in handicapped spaces.

"She does a job that needs to be done, that has to be done, for the handicapped people to get out and function like normal people," said Mike Hutchison, a disabled man who saw Eleanor writing tickets at the fairgrounds recently.

He knew he had to nominate her for a Pay It Forward award from First Fidelity Bank.

"The most deserving hero is the unsung hero," said First Fidelity Bank's Deangela Jennings.

Eleanor's job is made easy by the disabled who appreciate her and the violators who are kind to her.

When asked if everyone was nice to her on the job, she said:

"Always... Nobody argues with this old lady!... I have the distinction of having never been cussed out. How about that! Ha ha!"

Some of her co-workers haven't been so lucky, but it is a rewarding job for all of them - each employee here is disabled.

And they are all close friends.

Sticking together to crack down on violators who dare park in handicapped spaces or fire lanes.

"I'll getcha! I'll getcha! Sure as heck, I will!," warns Eleanor.

Eleanor has worn her Parking Enforcement hat for 11 years - and counting.

She turns 91 next month, but watch out, Oklahoma City - Eleanor will keep writing tickets for as long as she's able.

Ms. Eleanor Curtis - a champion for the disabled.

(Believe it or not, Eleanor is not parking enforcement's most senior employee - they have another man named Pete who is 93-years-young.)

