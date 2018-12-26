“Can you guys understand my English?” Thunder releases Steven Adams bloopers from recent commercial

OKLAHOMA CITY – After Budweiser took a funny approach to reminding customers to stay hydrated, Oklahoma City Thunder fans are getting a behind-the-scenes look at Steven Adams’ acting skills.

The ‘Deck the Shelves with NBA Elves’ features Kyle Kuzma, Tim Hardaway, Jr. and everyone’s favorite Kiwi Steven Adams.

The NBA stars cheer on Budweiser drinkers who choose to stay hydrated by drinking a glass of water with their Budweiser beer.

The Oklahoma City Thunder gave fans a special Christmas present by posting a video of Adams’ bloopers for the commercial spot.

“And one, that’s a bit creepy, eh?” Adams says after pointing at the camera.

Adams struggles to not laugh throughout the outtakes.

“Can you guys understand my English?” Adams says at one point, and he even asks if he needs to put on an American accent while saying the word ‘water.’