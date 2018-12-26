× Congress votes to end blood quantum requirement, applies to five tribes

OKLAHOMA CITY — A bill ending a blood quantum requirement awaits President Donald Trump’s signature after it unanimously passed the U.S. House and Senate.

HR2606, also known as the Stigler Act Amendments of 2018, was authored by Congressman Tom Cole (OK-04) and co-sponsored by Congressman Markwayne Mullin (OK-02). The legislation amends a 1947 law and would remove the one-half degree Native American blood quantum restriction for holders of tribal allotment land.

The legislation specifically impacts citizens of five Oklahoma tribes: the Chickasaw, Cherokee, Muscogee (Creek) and the Seminole nations.

“In my family, we live in the same place we’ve lived since before statehood, since my family first arrived in Oklahoma. We still own the allotment land that was given to my family, my wife and I do, but we don’t meet the blood quantum that it takes for us to keep it on the roll which is fine, but the last person that was able to do that was my great-aunt,” Congressman Mullin told News 4. “We have no intentions of ever selling it or ever developing or anything like that, but families that would like to keep it on the roll and have the tax exemption status on it, they are able to do that with less blood quantum they’ve been able to do in the past.”

The U.S. House voted 399-0 on the bill last week, one week after the Senate did so unanimously.

“I am pleased that both chambers of Congress approved changes to the misguided Stigler Act of 1947, which clearly discriminates against citizens of Oklahoma’s Five Tribes,” said Congressman Cole. “Without question and especially in Oklahoma, Native American heritage is something to be celebrated. But that special heritage must also be protected, preserved and passed on. Land ownership is part of that unique inheritance for many tribal citizens and their descendants, and over the years, the Stigler Act has unfortunately diminished that rightful inheritance due to an unfair blood quantum requirement. By amending the Stigler Act, I am proud that the rights and privileges promised to all Native Americans will also be extended to Oklahoma’s Five Tribes. In getting this important legislation to the president’s desk, I am very grateful for the strong support offered by Oklahoma’s entire congressional delegation.”

We’re told President Trump is expected to sign the bill within the next week.