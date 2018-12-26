Dating app leads to robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Jason Harrison spent the holidays at the Oklahoma County jail.

Police said the victim went to pick up a date at a house on the city's southwest side but instead Harrison and another man got into his car.

“He certainly was not free to go, he was in fear of his life,” said M.Sgt. Gary Knight.

Knight said the victim met a woman on a dating app called Meet Me.

The couple messaged each other through the app but never spoke over the phone.

It was last Saturday when the two were going to meet up at the woman’s house.

However, police say the victim never made it to the door.

“Two men greeted him, they came out demanded that they get in the car and that he drives them some place,” said Knight.

One of those men was 37-year-old Jason Harrison. Harrison hopped in the front seat of the car.

According to a police report, he then forced the victim to drive to an apartment complex.

That's where everyone got out. The suspects allegedly told the man to walk into an apartment. There, police say, he was robbed.

“Robbed him of his car keys, of his wallet; he eventually was able to contact police,” said Knight.

The victim was able to escape and make it to a family member's house where he called police.

He was able to give officers the address to the house where the men jumped in his car and a good description of Harrison.

Officers arrived to find Harrison on the other side of the door where they arrested him and booked him in jail.

We went by the home but people inside told us they were not involved and they did know what happened.