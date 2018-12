× Driver rushed to hospital after crash along I-35

OKLAHOMA CITY – One driver was rushed to the hospital in serious condition following a crash on an Oklahoma interstate.

Around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, officials say a driver was going too fast in a construction zone on the on-ramp and crashed near I-35 and N.E. 63rd St.

The driver ran off the road and hit a bridge pillar.

The driver was trapped until firefighters were able to rescue him and rush him to the hospital.