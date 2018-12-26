Generous Oklahoman drops gold coins in Salvation Army’s red kettle

TULSA, Okla. – An organization that works to help those in need across Oklahoma received a big boost thanks to a generous donor.

Each year, the Salvation Army hopes to raise enough money to feed and provide assistance for those in need in the community.

Recently, a generous donor in Tulsa dropped four gold coins and one gold bar into the Salvation Army’s red kettle.

At this point, officials say they don’t know how much the coins are worth, but say they are likely worth about $2,000.

“I think a gift like this just inspires others to give, and can certainly help push us forward to make sure that we have the resources that we can be able to help people in need throughout the coming year, throughout 2019,” Major Mark Harwell, with the Salvation Army, told FOX 23.