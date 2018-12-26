Heavy rains compound drainage problems as The Village takes a step towards a fix

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE VILLAGE, Okla. - City leaders are working on a fix for flooding issues as quickly as possible in The Village, but on days as rainy as Wednesday, people who live around the city say changes can’t come quickly enough.

Last week, the city engineer presented a study to city council that outlines the first of four initial projects to fix the flooding.

“We’re not looking really for band-aid fixes, we’re looking for fixes,” said Mayor Sonny Wilkinson.

It would address the problem by re-routing the flow of water in a northwest neighborhood. The current price tag tops at about $900,000. Now city council is trying to decide if it’s the right thing to do, whether to complete it in more than one phase, and how to fund it.

“We have some funding through the bond issues that we had, we recently increased our sales tax, it’ll go towards capital expenditures, so this would qualify too,” Wilkinson said, “but we have to balance that with everything else we’re trying to accomplish.”

It’s a step the mayor said will address the biggest problem areas.

But not everyone agrees. Some say the drainage plans only address the problems on the north side of town, ignoring the problems often felt by those who live south of Britton.

The mayor said they're going to work to get to all areas of the city, and is asking everyone to have patience.