Local landscaper’s truck stolen at gas station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A thief is riding around Oklahoma City in some hot wheels and a local business owner says he's partly to blame.

Jack Bowman stopped to get gas at a 7-11, went inside to pay when thieves drove off in his truck. Now, his entire business portfolio that was inside is gone, too.

“I hear this large ramming of a motor and of course it's my vehicle flying through the parking lot,” said Bowman.

Although Bowman left his keys in his vehicle for just a few minutes, he never expected someone to hop in his white suburban and take off. His phone, Christmas gifts and everything he needs for his landscape business were inside.

“That's more important to me than anything,” said Bowman. “The vehicle can be replaced and all of that. The contents of it are sentimental, yes, but that's my business.”

Bowman was planning on having a booth at the home and garden show next month at the fairgrounds. But, after losing all of his work, this sets him back.

“Everything is on it,” said Bowman. “You have to start from scratch. I`m in a race for time to get the phone replaced or get the phone, and then if it's not I`m going to have to figure out a way to salvage this investment.”

And this isn't the first time he's dealt with thieves. He says people have stolen trailers and tons of items from his company’s facility in the past.

“I`m exhausted,” said Bowman. “It's completely exhausting. My brain has gone in all directions as to why people do this, especially in broad daylight.”

Oklahoma City Police say they've seen cases like this one too many times and hope you'll learn a lesson: never leave your keys in your car.

“You're just inviting a thief to come in and steal your vehicle when you do that," said Sgt. Gary Knight, OKCPD. “A vehicle is usually of pretty high value and it just takes seconds for a thief to get inside, start the engine and drive off in it.”

Bowman says he's offering a cash reward for any tips or information on the case.

But, above all, he just wants the thieves to turn in his phone.

“They`ve done wrong,’ said Bowman. “They're going to get caught. What a hassle. Just what a hassle.”

Police say they will be reviewing the surveillance video from the 7-Eleven to see if they can identify any suspects.