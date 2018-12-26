Local man accused of sneaking into children’s hospital; He says it’s not him

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETHANY, Okla. - Just days before the holiday, Gregory Davis received court documents that shocked him. A local children`s hospital claims he snuck into their facility and may have been attempting to kidnap a patient.

“For one, I know that most definitely doesn't look like me. It's not me,” Davis said.

In surveillance footage from December 3rd, you can see a man slipping into a restricted area of the Children's Center in Bethany. The center said it`s Davis on the camera. But he claims he was at work that day and he's never even been there before.

“As you can see in the video, this guy was just a few inches from the top of the doorway. Me, I`m 5'6". I`ve got scars on my face,” Davis said.

Court documents filed by the hospital said, “Staff determined Davis` identity by reviewing the names of recently admitted patients and searched Facebook profiles belonging to relatives of these patients.”

That's how they found Davis` profile. They claim he closely resembles the man seen on the security footage.

Shawnee attorney, Pamela Snider, said profiling a person based on their pictures on social media can be a slippery slope.

“I don`t know that I`ve ever seen anything like this happen before.” Snider said. “I believe they're going to have to provide something other than their video and his Facebook picture.”

And the only way to keep this from happening to you? Not putting your pictures online.

“I know people that don`t post anything about their children. They don`t post pictures of their children,” Snider said.

In response, the children's center sent us this statement saying in part, “The Children's Center will take all legal action necessary to hold accountable the person involved. In the event the wrong person was identified or served with the court filing, The Children's Center will continue to work with the Bethany Police Department as it continues to investigate this matter.”

“I hope that whoever this is, you find the right person.” Davis said.

The court documents said the Bethany Police Department also believes Davis is the man on the footage.

Davis is currently on probation for an unrelated matter. He believes he is being unfairly targeted due to his criminal past. Now he just hopes he can prove his innocence. He said his next step is to hire an attorney.