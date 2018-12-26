Murray Misses Media, Brown Practices at Orange Bowl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Oklahoma Sooners caused quite a stir at the Orange Bowl player media availability on Wednesday. Kyler Murray was a late scratch to media day because he was feeling, "under the weather." It was very reminiscent of Baker Mayfield and his appearance at Rose Bowl media day last season for the Sooners. In Murray's absence, the Sooners sent kicker and punter Austin Seibert in his place.

The good news for the Sooners is that Murray did practice with his teammates Wednesday. OU running back Trey Sermon said Murray is, "fine."

Even better news for the Sooners is that Marquise Brown was also present on the practice field as well. Hollywood has been listed as questionable ever since he suffered a lower leg injury in the Big 12 Championship.

His receiving core buddy CeeDee Lamb was asked if Brown would play, but he declined to answer.

Those weren't the only injuries brought up at media day. Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was asked about his surgically repaired ankle which he estimated as "80-85" percent healthy. Although Tua added that he's feeling better every day and should be even better by game time on Saturday. The Sooners square off with Bama with a national championship berth on the line Saturday.