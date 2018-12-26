Oklahoma teenager overwhelmed with Christmas cards from strangers

COALGATE, Okla. – While many teenagers asked for electronics or gift cards for Christmas, one Oklahoma teenager wanted something much different.

“Christmas cards,” Steven Cunningham told KXII.

When Cunningham was born, doctors didn’t believe that he would live longer than six months due to several health issues.

At 16-years-old, Cunningham has a stint in his heart and uses a feeding tube.

As Christmas drew closer this year, Cunningham knew exactly what he wanted, and it all started with an ad in the newspaper.

His request for Christmas cards spread to social media, and cards began arriving from all over the country.

“After the first day, he’s been waiting on me at the mailbox every day,” said Jarod Hatcher, who delivers mail to Cunningham’s home.

Over the past several days, Cunningham received more than 500 Christmas cards from complete strangers.

“It wasn’t just people shouting out Merry Christmas, it was people everywhere taking the time to buy and make the card and then send it to him through the mail,” Sheila Foster, Cunningham’s sister, said.