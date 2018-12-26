One dead after Christmas Day house fire

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials say one person has died from their injuries following a fire on Christmas Day.

Around 10 a.m. on Dec. 25, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a neighborhood near S.W. 27th St. following a reported house fire.

Investigators learned that someone used a garden hose to move natural gas from one structure to another one nearby.

“It’s the outbuilding behind this house,” Oklahoma City Fire Battalion Chief Randy Cornelius said, describing the scene. “It appears the natural gas escaped inside the room and there was a flashover basically of the gas.”

A ‘flashover’ is a rapid extension of fire through unburned fuel.

Officials rushed four people to the hospital for treatment of severe burns.

On Wednesday afternoon, fire officials confirmed to News 4 that one of those patients died from his injuries.

His identity has not been released.

News 4 reached out to Oklahoma Natural Gas and they responded with the following statement:

“We extend our thoughts to all those affected by this event that occurred at Southwest 27th Street. We are cooperating with the Oklahoma City Fire Department and Police Department during the investigation. Safety is our top priority at Oklahoma Natural Gas and any changes or alterations to our equipment should only be made by authorized personnel. As always, if you smell natural gas or suspect a leak, leave the area and call 1-800-458-4251.”