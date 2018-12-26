Police searching for clues related to Bricktown shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities in Oklahoma City are searching for people who may have information about a shooting that occurred earlier this month.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 2, police were called to a reported shooting near E. Sheridan Ave. and Vince Gill Ave. in Bricktown.

Investigators say nearby officers heard gunshots and rushed to the area. They ultimately found one victim and saw a red sedan driving away from the scene.

On Wednesday, the Oklahoma City Police Department released photos of a few men they would like to speak with in regards to the shooting. Authorities say they believe they may have information that is critical to the case.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.